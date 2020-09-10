CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on CureVac B.V. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

CVAC stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. CureVac B.V. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

