CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. CureVac B.V. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

