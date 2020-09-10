Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $193.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

Shares of CMI opened at $212.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.47. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

