Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $193.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.
Shares of CMI opened at $212.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.47. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cummins by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
