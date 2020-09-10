CTS (NYSE:CTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CTS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

CTS opened at $20.37 on Monday. CTS has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $678.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.84.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTS will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of CTS by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CTS by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CTS by 125.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in CTS by 24.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

