CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Sells 1,504,961 Shares

CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 1,504,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $240,793.76. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 165,263 shares of CTD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $18,178.93.

Shares of CTDH opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. CTD Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

CTD Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

