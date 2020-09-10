Critical Survey: Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) versus ViaSat (OTCMKTS:VSAT)

Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) and ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northstar Electronics and ViaSat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A ViaSat $2.31 billion 1.09 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A

ViaSat has higher revenue and earnings than Northstar Electronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of ViaSat shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Northstar Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of ViaSat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northstar Electronics and ViaSat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A ViaSat 0 3 3 0 2.50

ViaSat has a consensus price target of $55.60, suggesting a potential upside of 49.70%. Given ViaSat’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ViaSat is more favorable than Northstar Electronics.

Volatility and Risk

Northstar Electronics has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViaSat has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northstar Electronics and ViaSat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -547.11% ViaSat -0.05% -0.06% -0.02%

Summary

ViaSat beats Northstar Electronics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northstar Electronics

Northstar Electronics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems. As of March 31, 2018, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 576,000 subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and network function virtualization. The company's Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. Viasat Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Facebook Inc. to enhance the deployment of high-speed Internet to communities worldwide. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

