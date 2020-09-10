Critical Survey: International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) versus Global Blood Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) and International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and International Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics N/A -52.25% -39.47% International Stem Cell -45.80% N/A -58.45%

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and International Stem Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics $2.11 million 1,679.72 -$266.77 million ($4.71) -12.26 International Stem Cell $9.47 million 0.49 -$4.26 million N/A N/A

International Stem Cell has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blood Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Blood Therapeutics and International Stem Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics 0 4 18 0 2.82 International Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $106.71, indicating a potential upside of 84.75%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than International Stem Cell.

Volatility & Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Stem Cell has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics beats International Stem Cell on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD. It is also evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of voxelotor in a Phase IIa clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets skincare products and human cell culture products. Its human cell culture products include human skin cells and reagents for the study of skin disease, toxicology, or wound healing; human cells from the heart and blood vessels, and reagents to study cardiovascular disease and cancer; human bronchial and tracheal cell lines for the study of toxicity, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and pathogenesis; and human mammary epithelial cell lines for the study of breast cancer, three dimensional culture, and carcinogen screening. The company's human cell culture products also comprise adult stem cells and reagents for regenerative medicine; human prostate cells and specialized medium to study prostate disease; human renal and bladder cells and media to study renal and bladder diseases; human corneal cells and media for the study of corneal disease; human female reproductive system cells for the study of cellular physiology; human skeletal muscle cells for the study of biology, diabetes, insulin receptor studies, muscle metabolism, muscle tissue repair, and myotube development; and other cell culture reagents and supplements for the growth, staining, and freezing of human cells. It sells skincare products through a Website and professional channels; and human cell culture products through its sales force, OEM partners, and brand distributors. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

