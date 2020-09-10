Critical Review: The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

This table compares The Shyft Group and Niu Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $756.54 million 0.92 -$12.57 million $1.24 15.85 Niu Technologies $298.24 million 4.58 $27.30 million $0.36 50.78

Niu Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Shyft Group. The Shyft Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Niu Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -1.43% 23.59% 10.15% Niu Technologies 7.63% 20.01% 10.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Shyft Group and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Niu Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Niu Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.88, indicating a potential upside of 14.20%. Given Niu Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Niu Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.