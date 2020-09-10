Critical Review: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Dover Motorsports (NASDAQ:DVD)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and Dover Motorsports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.69%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83% Dover Motorsports -6.29% -4.33% -3.34%

Volatility and Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.59 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.54 Dover Motorsports $45.96 million 1.16 $5.50 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

