Critical Contrast: Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) versus DANSKE BK A/S/S (NASDAQ:DNKEY)

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) and DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DANSKE BK A/S/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DANSKE BK A/S/S has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Riverview Financial and DANSKE BK A/S/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A DANSKE BK A/S/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Riverview Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. DANSKE BK A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Riverview Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riverview Financial and DANSKE BK A/S/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $58.06 million 1.12 $4.29 million N/A N/A DANSKE BK A/S/S $6.74 billion 1.80 $2.26 billion N/A N/A

DANSKE BK A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Financial and DANSKE BK A/S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial -35.50% 3.51% 0.34% DANSKE BK A/S/S 19.28% 7.01% 0.30%

Summary

DANSKE BK A/S/S beats Riverview Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides mortgage banking and financial advisory services; and trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of March 18, 2019, it operated through 28 community banking offices and 4 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

DANSKE BK A/S/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services. It also provides wealth management, asset management, investment, pension savings, and insurance solutions; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides mortgage finance, real-estate brokerage, foreign exchange, and equity services, as well as trades in fixed income products. It has operations in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

