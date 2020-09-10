Critical Contrast: Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) & Allied Esports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AESE)

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming -4.22% -9.17% -2.82% Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83%

Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Galaxy Gaming and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.69%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Allied Esports Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $21.30 million 1.01 $2.94 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.59 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.54

Galaxy Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Summary

Galaxy Gaming beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies. It offers side bets under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games under the High Card Flush, Three Card Poker, and Texas Shootout. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers TableMAX e-Table system, an automated, dealer-less, multi-player electronic table game platform; and ancillary equipment. The company markets its products to land-based, riverboat, cruise ship, and Internet gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the British Isles, Europe, and Africa, as well as to cruise ships and Internet gaming sites worldwide. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.