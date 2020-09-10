Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Criteo alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Criteo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of CRTO opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $786.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Criteo by 257.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Criteo by 1,039.6% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.