Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PMT. CSFB increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Shares of PMT opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 46.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $95,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

