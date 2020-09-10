Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji sold 50,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,078 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $840,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,841,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

