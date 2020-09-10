Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CARR. UBS Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

NYSE CARR opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

