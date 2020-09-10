Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CARR. UBS Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.
NYSE CARR opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $31.24.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
