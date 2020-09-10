Credit Suisse Group Downgrades CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) to Neutral

CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLZNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. CLARIANT AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $23.13.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

