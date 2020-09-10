Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s previous close.

CVAC opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. CureVac B.V. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

