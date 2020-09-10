Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.86.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $174.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

