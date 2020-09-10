Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,038,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after acquiring an additional 584,871 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,178 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,230,000 after acquiring an additional 978,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,049,000 after acquiring an additional 76,550 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $103.04 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

