Contrasting United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) & First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get United Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Citizens BancShares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $30.92 million 2.44 $6.81 million N/A N/A First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 2.01 $457.37 million N/A N/A

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 20.29% 10.93% 0.98% First Citizens BancShares 23.23% 11.86% 1.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of United Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats United Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans. It also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment advisory services; trust and asset management services; and title insurance products. The company offers its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 545 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.