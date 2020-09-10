Contrasting Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) & dELiA*s (NYSE:DLIAQ)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jumia Technologies and dELiA*s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $180.10 million 3.69 -$253.89 million ($3.41) -2.55 dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

dELiA*s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Jumia Technologies has a beta of 3.79, meaning that its stock price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and dELiA*s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -127.11% -112.71% -67.68% dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jumia Technologies and dELiA*s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 1 4 1 0 2.00 dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.81%.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

dELiA*s Company Profile

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

