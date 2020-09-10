Contrasting American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) and Adomani (NYSE:ADOM)

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) and Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

American Axle & Manufact. has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adomani has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Axle & Manufact. and Adomani’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufact. $6.53 billion 0.14 -$484.50 million $1.62 4.81 Adomani $12.56 million 0.90 -$5.15 million N/A N/A

Adomani has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Axle & Manufact..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Adomani shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Adomani shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufact. and Adomani’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufact. -26.04% -13.47% -1.53% Adomani -58.56% -171.94% -61.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Axle & Manufact. and Adomani, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufact. 0 5 4 0 2.44 Adomani 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus target price of $8.89, suggesting a potential upside of 14.11%. Given American Axle & Manufact.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufact. is more favorable than Adomani.

Summary

American Axle & Manufact. beats Adomani on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. The company's Powertrain segment offers transmission module and differential assemblies, transmission valve bodies, connecting rod forging and assemblies, torsional vibration dampers, and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. Its Casting segment provides thin wall castings and high strength ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, brackets, and turbo charger housings for the light vehicle, commercial, and industrial markets. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.