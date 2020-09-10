Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,279,899 shares of company stock worth $22,003,463. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $928.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $22.15.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

