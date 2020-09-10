Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $16,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $416,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 249,534 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $189.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $210.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.