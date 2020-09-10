Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.47. Concrete Pumping shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 20 shares.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $230.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. Analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $383,013.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,801.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $25,106.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 891,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,513 shares of company stock valued at $580,043 in the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 37.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 55.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

