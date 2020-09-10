Comparing SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) & CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.09 billion 0.86 $232.99 million N/A N/A CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR $22.57 billion 1.29 $8.06 billion $0.78 6.49

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Profitability

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 21.55% 14.03% 1.03% CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 19.67% 3.11% 0.19%

Summary

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail and corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is based in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

