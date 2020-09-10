Comparing Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Novelion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -129.10% -65.53% -36.94% Novelion Therapeutics -79.43% N/A -26.13%

35.0% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novelion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and Novelion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Novelion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.28, suggesting a potential upside of 45.36%. Given Amicus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amicus Therapeutics is more favorable than Novelion Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Novelion Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $182.24 million 19.81 -$356.39 million ($1.31) -10.65 Novelion Therapeutics $130.43 million 0.11 -$108.33 million N/A N/A

Novelion Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amicus Therapeutics.

Summary

Novelion Therapeutics beats Amicus Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease. The company has a strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize Galafold as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease, as well as a research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania to develop AAV gene therapies. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Novelion Therapeutics

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand. Its orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, which is in development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.