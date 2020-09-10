Comparing 3M (NYSE:MMM) & PAVmed (NYSE:PAVM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

3M has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 3M and PAVmed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.14 billion 2.97 $4.57 billion $9.10 18.21 PAVmed N/A N/A -$16.46 million N/A N/A

3M has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.6% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of 3M shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of PAVmed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 16.38% 46.86% 11.03% PAVmed N/A N/A -199.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for 3M and PAVmed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 3 7 2 0 1.92 PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00

3M currently has a consensus target price of $167.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. PAVmed has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.82%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than 3M.

Summary

3M beats PAVmed on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics segment provides personal protection and transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules, fall protection products, self-contained breathing apparatus systems, and gas and flame detection instruments. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, drug delivery and health information systems, dental and orthodontic products, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films, packaging and interconnection devices, insulating and splicing solutions, touch screens and monitors, renewable energy component solutions, and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers consumer and office tapes and adhesives, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement products, furnace filters, painter tapes, mounting and home care products, sponges, scouring pads, high-performance clothes, protective material products, and adhesive bandages and braces. It also provides cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence-powered systems. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

