Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $11.68

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $13.14. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 63,298 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 9,504,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,228,000 after acquiring an additional 255,199 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,096,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 262,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,827,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,820.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 398,632 shares in the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

