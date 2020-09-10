Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Commscope worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 722,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 184,295 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,666,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COMM. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

