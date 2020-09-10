Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.47.

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Noble Financial cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 48.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 230,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 75,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. 104,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.