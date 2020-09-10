CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) and Its Peers Critical Review

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) is one of 644 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CNS Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNS Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A -$3.88 million -7.32 CNS Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.08 billion $255.11 million -0.95

CNS Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CNS Pharmaceuticals. CNS Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNS Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 CNS Pharmaceuticals Competitors 7139 19543 37345 1488 2.51

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 43.13%. Given CNS Pharmaceuticals’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNS Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CNS Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.50% -157.40% CNS Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,283.02% -188.61% -31.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CNS Pharmaceuticals peers beat CNS Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

