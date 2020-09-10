Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 729 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after buying an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CVS Health by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,249 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in CVS Health by 513.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 86,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,652. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

