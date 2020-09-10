Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 0.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Cintas by 6.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.46. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $344.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.