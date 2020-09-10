Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 1,282 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after buying an additional 929,961 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after buying an additional 484,080 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,669,000 after buying an additional 199,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.43. 759,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,085,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 123.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

