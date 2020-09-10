Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Starbucks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $174,197,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 120,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

