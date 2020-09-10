Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $280,000 Investment in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,681 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,504 shares of company stock valued at $45,959. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $29.28. 1,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,722. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

