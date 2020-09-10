Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $208,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,112 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Xilinx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Xilinx by 22.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,398 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Xilinx by 43.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,814 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,054. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $112.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

