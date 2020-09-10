Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352,057 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,961,000 after buying an additional 4,100,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,916,000 after acquiring an additional 834,646 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,065.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 894,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,447,000 after acquiring an additional 817,725 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,294,000 after acquiring an additional 807,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,152,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,862,000 after acquiring an additional 762,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.52. 10,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,021. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.