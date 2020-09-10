Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,170.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 122.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $149,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,266.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,525 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,428. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.13. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

