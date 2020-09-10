Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 116.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 256.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,499,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 1,078,610 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after buying an additional 220,429 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $3,092,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.3% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.57. 7,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,806. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,061.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $236,603.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 384,628 shares of company stock worth $28,137,436. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

