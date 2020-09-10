Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $247,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,059,687,000 after acquiring an additional 264,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 175,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,807,000 after buying an additional 277,804 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.15.

VRTX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.67. 3,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,151. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

