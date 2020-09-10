Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $141,809,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after buying an additional 922,949 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,842,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,630,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,403. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $210.57. The stock has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

