Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,285 Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

SRC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.49. 1,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.