Citigroup Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $118.50

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $111.00 to $118.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.41% from the company’s current price.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.32.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,258,198.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,182,744.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 896,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

