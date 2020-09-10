Citigroup Begins Coverage on II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.84% from the stock’s current price.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.87.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $690,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,223.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 103.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,245 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of II-VI by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,635 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 343.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 971,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 133.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,119,000 after acquiring an additional 619,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of II-VI by 256.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 388,796 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

