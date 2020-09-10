Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Polaris Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $451,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,711. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $399,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PII opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.22 and a beta of 2.12. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average is $83.06.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

