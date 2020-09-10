Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Adient by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adient PLC has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adient PLC will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

