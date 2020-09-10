Cipher Capital LP Takes $475,000 Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Etsy by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $260,827.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $8,732,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,732,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 365,889 shares of company stock worth $42,355,574 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $141.41.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

