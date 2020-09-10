Cipher Capital LP Takes $357,000 Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBA. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

NYSE:PBA opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.161 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 94.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

